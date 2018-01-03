Woman indicted on robbery charges in connection to January 2nd s - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Woman indicted on robbery charges in connection to January 2nd shooting

By Amber Stegall, Digital Content Manager
Officers investigating shooting at 36th and Slide Rd. after man is dropped off at hospital Tuesday night. (Source: KCBD) Officers investigating shooting at 36th and Slide Rd. after man is dropped off at hospital Tuesday night. (Source: KCBD)
Police officials say officers were searching for evidence (Source: KCBD) Police officials say officers were searching for evidence (Source: KCBD)
(Source: Lubbock County) (Source: Lubbock County)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

A woman has been indicted on grand jury charges of aggravated robbery in connection to a shooting in early January. 

On Tuesday, January 2nd, an off-duty officer working security at University Medical Center called to report a male gunshot victim with serious injuries was brought to the hospital by a private vehicle.

Investigators believe the victim, 18-year-old Nicholas Davis, was in a vehicle with the suspect when he was shot.

Davis was then dropped off in the area of 5100 36th Street. An individual driving in the area noticed Davis lying on the ground and took him to UMC.

According to court documents, 18-year-old Ruby Banuelos shot Davis while trying to rob him. She is being held on $70,000 bond. 

On January 20th, Banuelos was arrested for an outstanding warrant during an investigation into two robberies in Lubbock. You can find that story here

