Grace Campus asking community for help during freezing weather

Grace Campus is asking for community help as they work to keep their residents warm during this bitter cold winter.

Grace Campus acts as a transitional home for over 85 individuals, and also serves as an emergency shelter.

"We've been going for two and a half years now that we've had this, and we couldn't do it without the community," says Chris Cook, the Executive Director of Grace Campus.

The Campus is completely community funded, meaning they don't receive any money from the government. They say these donations will help for years to come.

"It'll help us be for ready for next winter. We'll be able to, from the very beginning of winter when we start getting below freezing you know, we'll be able to keep people warm before winter so that's exciting," said Cook.

Now with more freezing days ahead, Grace Campus is Asking for money to help purchase specific heaters, fuel for the barn heater, and additional supplies for staying in the emergency shelter.

You can donate and learn more at www.paulsprojectlubbock.org.

Or you can purchase your own heater directly. They recommend the Portable Buddy Heater for its safety features. They're available at Walmart; you can find it here.

Cook adding that these donations help "a lot more people than you see just come through the gates today, and it just keeps on giving, especially the heaters."

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Watch KCBD NewsChannel 11 On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

KCBD NewsChannel 11 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

KCBD NewsChannel 11 Weather App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android