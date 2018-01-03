Atmos shuts off gas leak behind new Bed Bath and Beyond location

Atmos has just sealed off a gas leak behind the new Bed Bath and Beyond location at 2626 W. Loop 289.

Atmos says a contractor was working with machinery in the alleyway behind the building under construction. They hit a sewer line and an Atmos main line around 1 p.m., causing a gas leak.

No other businesses in the area lost gas service or had to be evacuated.

