Best of the West 2018 Winners

Best of the West 2018 Winners

By Kembra Gerner, Digital Marketing Manager
Scroll down to see all the Best of the West winners for 2018. Use the index to jump to a specific category.

Index:
Agriculture Business
Entertainment
Food and Drink
Health
Home
Service
Shopping
Sports and Recreation
Transportation

Agriculture Business
Best Ag Equipment Supplier: Western Equipment
Best Ag Lender: City Bank
Best Tractor Dealership: Western Equipment
Best Irrigation Dealer: Eco-Drip

Entertainment
Best Family Entertainment: Lubbock Moonlight Musicals
Best Golf Course: The Rawls Course
Best Cheer: Ultimate Cheer Lubbock
Best Party Location for Kids: Rock Solid Athletics
Best Event Center: Eberly Brooks Event Center
Best Gymnastic School: Rock Solid Athletics
Best Dance Studio: Dance Warehouse Studios Inc.

Food and Drink
Best Asian Restaurant: Thai Pepper
Best Italian: Italian Garden
Best BBQ Restaurant: Evie Mae's Pit Barbecue
Best Burger: Heff's Burgers
Best Ice Cream: J's Creamery
Best Coffee: Sugar Brown's Cofee
Best Place to go for a beer: Caprock Café
Best Salad Bar: Souper Salad
Best Mexican Restaurant: Abuelo's
Best Pizza: Capital Pizza
Best Ribs: The Shack, BBQ
Best Sports Bar: Nick's
Best Steak: Texas Roadhouse
Best Taco: Torchy's Tacos
Best Upscale Dining: Las Brisas Steakhouse
Best Chicken Fried Steak: Cast Iron Grill
Best Breakfast Restaurant: Lubbock's Breakfast House & Grill

Health
Best Pharmacy: United/Market Street
Best Medical Day Spa: BodyScapes Medical Spa
Best Dentist: Kathleen Nichols, D.D.S., FAGD
Best Nutritional Supplement Store: Drug Emporium/Vitamins Plus
Best Home Health Agency: Interim HealthCare
Best Health Clinic: Lubbock Family Medicine
Best Physician - Family Practice: Dr. Michael Mendez
Best Physical Therapist: Regal Park Medical Center
Best Orthodontist: Wentz Orthodontics
Best Cardiologist: Jason Bradley, MD
Best Outpatient Surgery Center: Covenant High Plains Surgery Center
Best Physician - OB/GYN: Dr. Duncan Burkholder
Best Physician - Pediatrician: Merry Beth Hart, MD
Best Plastic Surgeon: Dr. Clark Mooty
Best ENT: Ear Nose & Throat Associates of Lubbock
Best Dermatologist: Dr. Amy Brackeen
Best Weight Loss/Diet Center: YOU. Designer Health
Best Optometrist: Ginter Eyecare Center
Best Senior Living: Crown Point Health Suites
Best Plastic Surgery Center: Lubbock Plastic Surgery Institute
Best Hearing Center: Cornerstone Audiology
Best Hospice: Interim HealthCare
Best Freestanding ER: West Texas ER
Best Allergy Clinic: Allergy & Asthma Clinic of West Texas
Best Urologist: Dr. Brian Nicholson
Best Hospital: Covenant Health Systems
Best Medical Equipment: MedPlus Medical Equipment Co.
Best Lasik Surgery Center: Laser Eye Center of Lubbock
Best Pain Management Center: Lubbock Spine Institute
Best Chiropractor: Kothmann Chiropractic & Rehab
Best Optical Store: Ginter Eyecare Center
Best Fitness Center: Wellness Today

Home
Best A/C-Heating: Arctic Air
Best Builder: John Johnson Custom Homes
Best Nursery/Garden Store: Tom's Tree Place
Best Pool/Hot Tub/Spa Store: Pools West
Best Computer Repair/IT: SuperGeeks
Best Interior Decorator: Ramsower's Furniture
Best Fence Company: All-State Fence & Supply
Best Window Covering Company: A&J Blinds
Best Flooring: Yates Flooring Center
Best Home Theatre: Bam's Complete A/V
Best Self Storage: Discount Self Storage
Best Locksmith: Lubbock Lock & Key
Best Residential Painter: Pro-Tech Painting & Drywall
Best Holiday Lighting: Paradise Lawn & Landscape
Best Home Security: Texas Homeland Security & Sound
Best Holiday Décor: Holland Gardens
Best Furniture Store: Bob Mills Furniture
Best Retirement Community: Raider Ranch
Best Roofing Company: J Ferg Pros
Best Window Replacement: Jones & Associates
Best Carpet Cleaning: Lubbock Steamer
Best Metal Building: Gargoyle Steel Structures
Best Siding Company: Quality Exteriors
Best Insulation Company: J Ferg Pros
Best Lawn Sprinkler Installation: Watermaster Irrigation Supply
Best Remodeler: Fred Henry Construction
Best Foundation Repair: Basic Foundation Repair
Best Apartment Complex: Renaissance at NorthPark
Best Moving Company: Hart Moving & Storage
Best Plumbing Company: WesTech Plumbing

Service
Best Bank: FirstBank & Trust
Best CPA: Bryan C. Bennett, CPA
Best Tanning Salon: Always Tan & Skin Care Center
Best Caterer: Honeychild Catering
Best Title Company: Service Title
Best Pest Control: D's Pest Control
Best Law Firm: Davis W. Smith, PC
Best Credit Union: Texas Tech Federal Credit Union
Best Financial Planner: FirstBank & Trust Wealth Management
Best Veterinarian: Live Oak Animal Hospital
Best Child Care Center: Treehouse Children's Academy
Best Hotel: Overton Hotel & Conference Center
Best Funeral Home: Lake Ridge Chapel & Memorial Designers
Best Clothing Alterations: Threads Alterations Etc.
Best Water System Company: Ecowater Systems
Best Landscaper/Lawn Maintenance: Paradise Lawn & Landscape
Best Pet Grooming: Resa's K-9 Salon
Best Pet Boarding: Tipton Pet Hotel
Best Photography Studio: Aric + Casey Photography
Best Jewelry Repair: Thacker Jewelry
Best Spa: Oceans Massage Spa & School
Best Mortgage Lender: PrimeWest Mortgage
Best Realtor: Jennifer Colley - Keller Williams
Best Insurance Agency: Grimes Insurance Agency
Best Dry Cleaners: Comet Cleaners & Laundry
Best Custom Framing: Frame Mart & Gallery
Best Real Estate Company: Coldwell Banker, Rick Canup Realtors
Best Barber: SportsClips Haircuts
Best Nail Salon: Unique Nails & Spa
Best Shoe Repair: AAA Boot & Shoe Repair
Best Hair Salon: Kadiza Hair Studio

Shopping
Best Children's Store: My Cup of Tea Baby
Best Gift Store: KK's Corner Mall
Best Jewelry Store: Thacker Jewelry
Best Local Men's Store: Signature Stag
Best Kitchen Store: Whisk'd
Best Western Store: Dollar Western Wear
Best Bakery: The Ruffled Cup
Best Mattress Store: Sleep Shop
Best Sportswear Store: Cardinal's Sports Center
Best Local Women's Store: Vibeage Boutique
Best Grocery Store: United/Market Street
Best Florist: United/Market Street

Sports & Recreation
Best ATV Store: Family PowerSports
Best Golf Store: Golf Headquarters
Best Gun Store: Pawn Lubbock
Best RV Store: Pharr RVs

Transportation
Best Auto Accessories: Gene Messer Accessories
Best Trailer Store: TB Trailer Sales
Best New Cars/Trucks: Reagor Dykes Auto Group
Best Auto Repair: Hud's Auto Service
Best Tire Store: Discount Tire
Best Window Tinting: Brian's Window Tinting
Best Towing Service: Lubbock Wrecker Service
Best Oil Change: Bolton Oil
Best Auto Parts Store: O'Reilly Auto Parts
Best Auto Glass Repair/Replacement: Safelite Auto Glass
Best Used Cars/Trucks: Reagor Dykes Auto Group
Best Car Rental Company: Enterprise Rent-A-Car
Best Auto Body Repair: Collision King
Best Car Wash: Racer Classic Car Wash
Best Audio Accessories: Custom Sound Works

