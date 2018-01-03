Best of the West 2018 Winners

Scroll down to see all the Best of the West winners for 2018. Use the index to jump to a specific category.

Index:

Agriculture Business

Entertainment

Food and Drink

Health

Home

Service

Shopping

Sports and Recreation

Transportation

Agriculture Business

Best Ag Equipment Supplier: Western Equipment

Best Ag Lender: City Bank

Best Tractor Dealership: Western Equipment

Best Irrigation Dealer: Eco-Drip

Entertainment

Best Family Entertainment: Lubbock Moonlight Musicals

Best Golf Course: The Rawls Course

Best Cheer: Ultimate Cheer Lubbock

Best Party Location for Kids: Rock Solid Athletics

Best Event Center: Eberly Brooks Event Center

Best Gymnastic School: Rock Solid Athletics

Best Dance Studio: Dance Warehouse Studios Inc.

Food and Drink

Best Asian Restaurant: Thai Pepper

Best Italian: Italian Garden

Best BBQ Restaurant: Evie Mae's Pit Barbecue

Best Burger: Heff's Burgers

Best Ice Cream: J's Creamery

Best Coffee: Sugar Brown's Cofee

Best Place to go for a beer: Caprock Café

Best Salad Bar: Souper Salad

Best Mexican Restaurant: Abuelo's

Best Pizza: Capital Pizza

Best Ribs: The Shack, BBQ

Best Sports Bar: Nick's

Best Steak: Texas Roadhouse

Best Taco: Torchy's Tacos

Best Upscale Dining: Las Brisas Steakhouse

Best Chicken Fried Steak: Cast Iron Grill

Best Breakfast Restaurant: Lubbock's Breakfast House & Grill

Health

Best Pharmacy: United/Market Street

Best Medical Day Spa: BodyScapes Medical Spa

Best Dentist: Kathleen Nichols, D.D.S., FAGD

Best Nutritional Supplement Store: Drug Emporium/Vitamins Plus

Best Home Health Agency: Interim HealthCare

Best Health Clinic: Lubbock Family Medicine

Best Physician - Family Practice: Dr. Michael Mendez

Best Physical Therapist: Regal Park Medical Center

Best Orthodontist: Wentz Orthodontics

Best Cardiologist: Jason Bradley, MD

Best Outpatient Surgery Center: Covenant High Plains Surgery Center

Best Physician - OB/GYN: Dr. Duncan Burkholder

Best Physician - Pediatrician: Merry Beth Hart, MD

Best Plastic Surgeon: Dr. Clark Mooty

Best ENT: Ear Nose & Throat Associates of Lubbock

Best Dermatologist: Dr. Amy Brackeen

Best Weight Loss/Diet Center: YOU. Designer Health

Best Optometrist: Ginter Eyecare Center

Best Senior Living: Crown Point Health Suites

Best Plastic Surgery Center: Lubbock Plastic Surgery Institute

Best Hearing Center: Cornerstone Audiology

Best Hospice: Interim HealthCare

Best Freestanding ER: West Texas ER

Best Allergy Clinic: Allergy & Asthma Clinic of West Texas

Best Urologist: Dr. Brian Nicholson

Best Hospital: Covenant Health Systems

Best Medical Equipment: MedPlus Medical Equipment Co.

Best Lasik Surgery Center: Laser Eye Center of Lubbock

Best Pain Management Center: Lubbock Spine Institute

Best Chiropractor: Kothmann Chiropractic & Rehab

Best Optical Store: Ginter Eyecare Center

Best Fitness Center: Wellness Today

Home

Best A/C-Heating: Arctic Air

Best Builder: John Johnson Custom Homes

Best Nursery/Garden Store: Tom's Tree Place

Best Pool/Hot Tub/Spa Store: Pools West

Best Computer Repair/IT: SuperGeeks

Best Interior Decorator: Ramsower's Furniture

Best Fence Company: All-State Fence & Supply

Best Window Covering Company: A&J Blinds

Best Flooring: Yates Flooring Center

Best Home Theatre: Bam's Complete A/V

Best Self Storage: Discount Self Storage

Best Locksmith: Lubbock Lock & Key

Best Residential Painter: Pro-Tech Painting & Drywall

Best Holiday Lighting: Paradise Lawn & Landscape

Best Home Security: Texas Homeland Security & Sound

Best Holiday Décor: Holland Gardens

Best Furniture Store: Bob Mills Furniture

Best Retirement Community: Raider Ranch

Best Roofing Company: J Ferg Pros

Best Window Replacement: Jones & Associates

Best Carpet Cleaning: Lubbock Steamer

Best Metal Building: Gargoyle Steel Structures

Best Siding Company: Quality Exteriors

Best Insulation Company: J Ferg Pros

Best Lawn Sprinkler Installation: Watermaster Irrigation Supply

Best Remodeler: Fred Henry Construction

Best Foundation Repair: Basic Foundation Repair

Best Apartment Complex: Renaissance at NorthPark

Best Moving Company: Hart Moving & Storage

Best Plumbing Company: WesTech Plumbing

Service

Best Bank: FirstBank & Trust

Best CPA: Bryan C. Bennett, CPA

Best Tanning Salon: Always Tan & Skin Care Center

Best Caterer: Honeychild Catering

Best Title Company: Service Title

Best Pest Control: D's Pest Control

Best Law Firm: Davis W. Smith, PC

Best Credit Union: Texas Tech Federal Credit Union

Best Financial Planner: FirstBank & Trust Wealth Management

Best Veterinarian: Live Oak Animal Hospital

Best Child Care Center: Treehouse Children's Academy

Best Hotel: Overton Hotel & Conference Center

Best Funeral Home: Lake Ridge Chapel & Memorial Designers

Best Clothing Alterations: Threads Alterations Etc.

Best Water System Company: Ecowater Systems

Best Landscaper/Lawn Maintenance: Paradise Lawn & Landscape

Best Pet Grooming: Resa's K-9 Salon

Best Pet Boarding: Tipton Pet Hotel

Best Photography Studio: Aric + Casey Photography

Best Jewelry Repair: Thacker Jewelry

Best Spa: Oceans Massage Spa & School

Best Mortgage Lender: PrimeWest Mortgage

Best Realtor: Jennifer Colley - Keller Williams

Best Insurance Agency: Grimes Insurance Agency

Best Dry Cleaners: Comet Cleaners & Laundry

Best Custom Framing: Frame Mart & Gallery

Best Real Estate Company: Coldwell Banker, Rick Canup Realtors

Best Barber: SportsClips Haircuts

Best Nail Salon: Unique Nails & Spa

Best Shoe Repair: AAA Boot & Shoe Repair

Best Hair Salon: Kadiza Hair Studio

Shopping

Best Children's Store: My Cup of Tea Baby

Best Gift Store: KK's Corner Mall

Best Jewelry Store: Thacker Jewelry

Best Local Men's Store: Signature Stag

Best Kitchen Store: Whisk'd

Best Western Store: Dollar Western Wear

Best Bakery: The Ruffled Cup

Best Mattress Store: Sleep Shop

Best Sportswear Store: Cardinal's Sports Center

Best Local Women's Store: Vibeage Boutique

Best Grocery Store: United/Market Street

Best Florist: United/Market Street

Sports & Recreation

Best ATV Store: Family PowerSports

Best Golf Store: Golf Headquarters

Best Gun Store: Pawn Lubbock

Best RV Store: Pharr RVs

Transportation

Best Auto Accessories: Gene Messer Accessories

Best Trailer Store: TB Trailer Sales

Best New Cars/Trucks: Reagor Dykes Auto Group

Best Auto Repair: Hud's Auto Service

Best Tire Store: Discount Tire

Best Window Tinting: Brian's Window Tinting

Best Towing Service: Lubbock Wrecker Service

Best Oil Change: Bolton Oil

Best Auto Parts Store: O'Reilly Auto Parts

Best Auto Glass Repair/Replacement: Safelite Auto Glass

Best Used Cars/Trucks: Reagor Dykes Auto Group

Best Car Rental Company: Enterprise Rent-A-Car

Best Auto Body Repair: Collision King

Best Car Wash: Racer Classic Car Wash

Best Audio Accessories: Custom Sound Works

