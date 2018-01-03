Best of the West 2018 Winners

Scroll down to see all the Best of the West winners for 2018. Use the index to jump to a specific category.
Index:
Agriculture Business
Entertainment
Food and Drink
Health
Home
Service
Shopping
Sports and Recreation
Transportation
Agriculture Business
Best Ag Equipment Supplier: Western Equipment
Best Ag Lender: City Bank
Best Tractor Dealership: Western Equipment
Best Irrigation Dealer: Eco-Drip
Entertainment
Best Family Entertainment: Lubbock Moonlight Musicals
Best Golf Course: The Rawls Course
Best Cheer: Ultimate Cheer Lubbock
Best Party Location for Kids: Rock Solid Athletics
Best Event Center: Eberly Brooks Event Center
Best Gymnastic School: Rock Solid Athletics
Best Dance Studio: Dance Warehouse Studios Inc.
Food and Drink
Best Asian Restaurant: Thai Pepper
Best Italian: Italian Garden
Best BBQ Restaurant: Evie Mae's Pit Barbecue
Best Burger: Heff's Burgers
Best Ice Cream: J's Creamery
Best Coffee: Sugar Brown's Cofee
Best Place to go for a beer: Caprock Café
Best Salad Bar: Souper Salad
Best Mexican Restaurant: Abuelo's
Best Pizza: Capital Pizza
Best Ribs: The Shack, BBQ
Best Sports Bar: Nick's
Best Steak: Texas Roadhouse
Best Taco: Torchy's Tacos
Best Upscale Dining: Las Brisas Steakhouse
Best Chicken Fried Steak: Cast Iron Grill
Best Breakfast Restaurant: Lubbock's Breakfast House & Grill
Health
Best Pharmacy: United/Market Street
Best Medical Day Spa: BodyScapes Medical Spa
Best Dentist: Kathleen Nichols, D.D.S., FAGD
Best Nutritional Supplement Store: Drug Emporium/Vitamins Plus
Best Home Health Agency: Interim HealthCare
Best Health Clinic: Lubbock Family Medicine
Best Physician - Family Practice: Dr. Michael Mendez
Best Physical Therapist: Regal Park Medical Center
Best Orthodontist: Wentz Orthodontics
Best Cardiologist: Jason Bradley, MD
Best Outpatient Surgery Center: Covenant High Plains Surgery Center
Best Physician - OB/GYN: Dr. Duncan Burkholder
Best Physician - Pediatrician: Merry Beth Hart, MD
Best Plastic Surgeon: Dr. Clark Mooty
Best ENT: Ear Nose & Throat Associates of Lubbock
Best Dermatologist: Dr. Amy Brackeen
Best Weight Loss/Diet Center: YOU. Designer Health
Best Optometrist: Ginter Eyecare Center
Best Senior Living: Crown Point Health Suites
Best Plastic Surgery Center: Lubbock Plastic Surgery Institute
Best Hearing Center: Cornerstone Audiology
Best Hospice: Interim HealthCare
Best Freestanding ER: West Texas ER
Best Allergy Clinic: Allergy & Asthma Clinic of West Texas
Best Urologist: Dr. Brian Nicholson
Best Hospital: Covenant Health Systems
Best Medical Equipment: MedPlus Medical Equipment Co.
Best Lasik Surgery Center: Laser Eye Center of Lubbock
Best Pain Management Center: Lubbock Spine Institute
Best Chiropractor: Kothmann Chiropractic & Rehab
Best Optical Store: Ginter Eyecare Center
Best Fitness Center: Wellness Today
Home
Best A/C-Heating: Arctic Air
Best Builder: John Johnson Custom Homes
Best Nursery/Garden Store: Tom's Tree Place
Best Pool/Hot Tub/Spa Store: Pools West
Best Computer Repair/IT: SuperGeeks
Best Interior Decorator: Ramsower's Furniture
Best Fence Company: All-State Fence & Supply
Best Window Covering Company: A&J Blinds
Best Flooring: Yates Flooring Center
Best Home Theatre: Bam's Complete A/V
Best Self Storage: Discount Self Storage
Best Locksmith: Lubbock Lock & Key
Best Residential Painter: Pro-Tech Painting & Drywall
Best Holiday Lighting: Paradise Lawn & Landscape
Best Home Security: Texas Homeland Security & Sound
Best Holiday Décor: Holland Gardens
Best Furniture Store: Bob Mills Furniture
Best Retirement Community: Raider Ranch
Best Roofing Company: J Ferg Pros
Best Window Replacement: Jones & Associates
Best Carpet Cleaning: Lubbock Steamer
Best Metal Building: Gargoyle Steel Structures
Best Siding Company: Quality Exteriors
Best Insulation Company: J Ferg Pros
Best Lawn Sprinkler Installation: Watermaster Irrigation Supply
Best Remodeler: Fred Henry Construction
Best Foundation Repair: Basic Foundation Repair
Best Apartment Complex: Renaissance at NorthPark
Best Moving Company: Hart Moving & Storage
Best Plumbing Company: WesTech Plumbing
Service
Best Bank: FirstBank & Trust
Best CPA: Bryan C. Bennett, CPA
Best Tanning Salon: Always Tan & Skin Care Center
Best Caterer: Honeychild Catering
Best Title Company: Service Title
Best Pest Control: D's Pest Control
Best Law Firm: Davis W. Smith, PC
Best Credit Union: Texas Tech Federal Credit Union
Best Financial Planner: FirstBank & Trust Wealth Management
Best Veterinarian: Live Oak Animal Hospital
Best Child Care Center: Treehouse Children's Academy
Best Hotel: Overton Hotel & Conference Center
Best Funeral Home: Lake Ridge Chapel & Memorial Designers
Best Clothing Alterations: Threads Alterations Etc.
Best Water System Company: Ecowater Systems
Best Landscaper/Lawn Maintenance: Paradise Lawn & Landscape
Best Pet Grooming: Resa's K-9 Salon
Best Pet Boarding: Tipton Pet Hotel
Best Photography Studio: Aric + Casey Photography
Best Jewelry Repair: Thacker Jewelry
Best Spa: Oceans Massage Spa & School
Best Mortgage Lender: PrimeWest Mortgage
Best Realtor: Jennifer Colley - Keller Williams
Best Insurance Agency: Grimes Insurance Agency
Best Dry Cleaners: Comet Cleaners & Laundry
Best Custom Framing: Frame Mart & Gallery
Best Real Estate Company: Coldwell Banker, Rick Canup Realtors
Best Barber: SportsClips Haircuts
Best Nail Salon: Unique Nails & Spa
Best Shoe Repair: AAA Boot & Shoe Repair
Best Hair Salon: Kadiza Hair Studio
Shopping
Best Children's Store: My Cup of Tea Baby
Best Gift Store: KK's Corner Mall
Best Jewelry Store: Thacker Jewelry
Best Local Men's Store: Signature Stag
Best Kitchen Store: Whisk'd
Best Western Store: Dollar Western Wear
Best Bakery: The Ruffled Cup
Best Mattress Store: Sleep Shop
Best Sportswear Store: Cardinal's Sports Center
Best Local Women's Store: Vibeage Boutique
Best Grocery Store: United/Market Street
Best Florist: United/Market Street
Sports & Recreation
Best ATV Store: Family PowerSports
Best Golf Store: Golf Headquarters
Best Gun Store: Pawn Lubbock
Best RV Store: Pharr RVs
Transportation
Best Auto Accessories: Gene Messer Accessories
Best Trailer Store: TB Trailer Sales
Best New Cars/Trucks: Reagor Dykes Auto Group
Best Auto Repair: Hud's Auto Service
Best Tire Store: Discount Tire
Best Window Tinting: Brian's Window Tinting
Best Towing Service: Lubbock Wrecker Service
Best Oil Change: Bolton Oil
Best Auto Parts Store: O'Reilly Auto Parts
Best Auto Glass Repair/Replacement: Safelite Auto Glass
Best Used Cars/Trucks: Reagor Dykes Auto Group
Best Car Rental Company: Enterprise Rent-A-Car
Best Auto Body Repair: Collision King
Best Car Wash: Racer Classic Car Wash
Best Audio Accessories: Custom Sound Works
