Lady Raiders fall to Kansas in Shimmy Gray-Miller's debut

The Lady Raiders played hard under interim head coach Shimmy Gray Miller, but lost 60-47 to Kansas Wednesday evening at the United Supermarkets Arena.

Tech was 2 for 16 three-point shooting as they shot 18-50 from the floor.

Erin Degrate led Texas Tech with 17 points.

Brielle Blaire added 11.

Texas Tech falls to 6-8 overall and 0-3 in the Big 12.

After the game, Coach Gray Miller said, "It's going to be a growing process for us. We saw glimpses of who we can be and who we will be."

The Lady Raiders visit TCU 2 p.m. Sunday.

