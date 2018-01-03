Lubbock Liberty Eagles ready to take flight towards another Semi-Pro Title

The NFL and the players' union have announced a series of changes to the way possible concussions are handled during games.
The Lubbock Liberty Eagles held a final practice Wednesday evening as they prepare for a preseason game 6 p.m. Saturday at Cowboys Stadium.
The Lady Raiders played hard under interim head coach Shimmy Gray Miller, but lost 60-47 to Kansas Wednesday evening at the United Supermarkets Arena.
The 18th-ranked Red Raiders went to Lawrence, Kansas and upset the No. 10 Jayhawks 85-73.
Here's Pete with your high school basketball scores for Tuesday night.
