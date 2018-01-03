Lubbock Liberty Eagles ready to take flight towards another Semi-Pro Title

The Lubbock Liberty Eagles held a final practice Wednesday evening as they prepare for a preseason game 6 p.m. Saturday at Cowboys Stadium.

In their first year last season, they went 11-1 and won the RGFL Championship. This year they move to a new league with new challenges, but team owner Brylon Bradford knows the target is on their backs.

"We have been going since October. Now that we get to put it all together and take the field at the best stadium in the State of Texas is unreal. Everybody wants a piece of you now."

Head Coach Charles Luster says the goal is the same.

"Our goal will forever be to be champs. Nothing less. That's always the goal."

The season starts in March and the Lubbock Liberty Eagles will play their home games at Lubbock Christian High School.

