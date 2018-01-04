Landlord kicks out The Rack House, changes locks due to delinquent rent

The Dow Jones industrial average is trading above 25,000 points for the first time, breaking another 1,000-point milestone.
The massive storm has prompted thousands of canceled flights, shuttered schools and businesses and sparked fears of coastal flooding and power outages.
Located out in Welch, Dawson High School has been dealing with low numbers, there are just 20 students in high school.
Closeout sales at the affected locations will begin next week with all 103 locations shuttered by May.
As a way to cut cost and attempt to continue the legacy of its stores Sears Holdings has been forced to shut down Kmarts and Sears stores all across the country.
