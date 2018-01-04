Landlord kicks out The Rack House, changes locks due to delinquent rent

The Rack House closes due to non payment of rent (Source: KCBD)

The landlord of the HUB Shopping Center at 76th and Milwaukee Ave. has kicked out the tenants who own The Rack House due to delinquent rent, according to the notice posted on the doorway.

The notice says the locks have been changed and the restaurant is closed.

The restaurant opened in late August 2017.

