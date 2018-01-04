Troopers ID pedestrian who died after being hit by vehicle on US Hwy. 87

Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle on US Hwy. 87 (Source: KCBD)

Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) are investigating a fatal crash early this morning, just after midnight. DPS will be closing the southbound lanes of US 87 from 98th to 114th Street for accident reconstruction investigation. Please use an alternate route starting at 1 p.m. Traffic will be diverted for several hours.

According to officials, the crash involved a car and a pedestrian on US 87 south of 98th street. The pedestrian died at the scene. He has been identified as 27-year-old Joshua Lee Richards of Lubbock.

A Lubbock County Sheriff's Office Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling southbound on US 87 in the left passing lane. Officials say the pedestrian was trying to cross the highway from the west to the east when he was hit.

The driver of the Tahoe was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

The names of those involved have not been released.

