GoFundMe set up for victim of attempted murder/suicide

Brittney Webb is expected to make a full recovery after being a victim of an attempted murder/suicide (Source: Facebook)

A GoFundMe account has been set up for the victim of an attempted murder/suicide that happened on New Years Day 2018. The fund is for living and medical expenses.

Police officers were called to the shooting just before 3 a.m. Monday morning after a report of shots fired in the 3200 block of 110th Street.

When officers arrived at the house, they found a male and female inside, both with gunshot wounds, according to an LPD news release. EMS took both people to University Medical Center. LPD categorized the incident as an attempted murder/suicide.

Police identified the victim as 25-year-old Brittney Webb. She was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The suspect, 25-year-old Bo Cowling, died at the hospital later that night.

The GoFundMe page says Brittney had a bullet wound to the left side of her head. The bullet fragments were removed from her skull and a metal plate was put in. She is expected to make a full recovery.

Click here for the GoFundMe account.

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Watch KCBD NewsChannel 11 On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

KCBD NewsChannel 11 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

KCBD NewsChannel 11 Weather App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android