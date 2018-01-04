Men's Tennis debuts at No. 24 in ITA rankings

Information provided by Texas Tech Athletics

TEMPE, Ariz. – The Texas Tech men’s tennis team came away with a No. 24 ranking during the initial Oracle/ITA spring rankings announced Wednesday by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA).



The Red Raiders have held a preseason ITA Top 25 mark in all three seasons under head coach Brett Masi. Texas Tech garnered a No. 17 ranking in 2016 followed by a No. 23 ranking in 2017.



The Red Raiders have earned six of the program's nine wins over ITA Top 10 opponents and consecutive runner-up finishes at the Big 12 Championships during Masi's first two seasons.



“It’s great for our program to start the spring season among the nation’s Top 25,” Masi said. “Hopefully, we can use it as motivation to keep moving forward and keep improving. Right now, it’s just about getting better and playing solid tennis.”



The Red Raiders will look to build on a successful fall campaign which saw Jackson Cobb and Alex Sendegeya capture the 2017 ITA Texas Regional doubles champions. The duo capped the fall season ranked No. 29 by the ITA.



Cobb and Sendegeya posted a 7-3 mark highlighted by a five-match winning streak. The duo defeated two teams from Texas and one from Texas A&M en route to the 2017 ITA Texas Regional doubles crown in October. Cobb and Sendegeya were one of 32 doubles teams to appear at the ITA National Fall Championships in Indian Wells, California.



Connor Curry and Bjorn Thomson were ranked No. 10 nationally in doubles leading into the fall season. However, the duo will look to regain their ranking after Thomson sat out the fall due to injury. Curry, Thomson and Alex Sendegeya piled up 43 of the team’s 67 singles victories in dual match action between the No. 2, No. 3 and No. 4 singles positions.



Texas Tech begins its spring season at the Rainbow Warrior Classic hosted by the University of Hawaii this weekend. Then, the Red Raiders are slated to have seven home matches over a nine-day span starting with Midwestern State on Saturday, Jan. 13.



