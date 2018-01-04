Lady Raiders tennis earns highest preseason ranking

Located out in Welch, Dawson High School has been dealing with low numbers, there are just 20 students in high school.
The NFL and the players' union have announced a series of changes to the way possible concussions are handled during games.
For the second straight season, Texas Tech Women’s Tennis earned its highest Oracle/ITA Division I ranking in school history to open the 2018 season.
The Texas Tech men’s tennis team came away with a No. 24 ranking during the initial Oracle/ITA spring rankings announced Wednesday by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA).
The Lubbock Liberty Eagles held a final practice Wednesday evening as they prepare for a preseason game 6 p.m. Saturday at Cowboys Stadium.
