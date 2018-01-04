Lady Raiders tennis earns highest preseason ranking - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Lady Raiders tennis earns highest preseason ranking

Gabriela Talaba (Source: Texas Tech Athletics) Gabriela Talaba (Source: Texas Tech Athletics)

Information provided by Texas Tech Athletics

TEMPE, Ariz. – For the second straight season, Texas Tech Women’s Tennis earned its highest Oracle/ITA Division I ranking in school history to open the 2018 season.
 
The Lady Raiders enter the season at No. 8, marking the 47th straight poll ranked inside the ITA Top 25 dating back to Feb. 17, 2015.
 
Senior Gabriela Talaba finished the 2017 Fall season at No. 5 in the nation while junior Felicity Maltby finished at No. 23. Talaba advanced to the quarterfinals of the ITA Fall National Championships.
 
Doubles duo Sarah Dvorak and Sabrina Federici finished the fall season at No. 21 in the ITA rankings.
 
The first singles and doubles rankings of the season will come out on Feb. 7.
 
The Lady Raiders begin the 2018 season at the Michigan Invitational on Jan. 13-15. Texas Tech will open the season at home on Jan. 26-27 during the ITA Kickoff Weekend.
 
Visit www.TexasTech.com for the latest news and information on the women's tennis program. Fans also can follow the program on its social media outlets at www.Facebook.com/TechWomensTennis and @TexasTechTennis on Twitter.
 

