First United Bank donates to Seminole police youth program

Members of Seminole's First United Bank present a $2,500 check to the Seminole Police Department (Source: Seminole PD, Facebook)

First United Bank of Seminole has made a donation to the Seminole Police Department to help fund its youth program.

The $2,500 will go towards the Seminole PD Youth Programs Fund and will help continue educational resources the department uses for the community's youth.

The check was presented to the department on Thursday. To read more about what the program does Seminole PD's Facebook post goes into a bit more detail.

