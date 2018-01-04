First United Bank donates to Seminole police youth program - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

First United Bank donates to Seminole police youth program

By Michael Cantu, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Members of Seminole's First United Bank present a $2,500 check to the Seminole Police Department (Source: Seminole PD, Facebook) Members of Seminole's First United Bank present a $2,500 check to the Seminole Police Department (Source: Seminole PD, Facebook)
SEMINOLE, TX (KCBD) -

First United Bank of Seminole has made a donation to the Seminole Police Department to help fund its youth program.

The $2,500 will go towards the Seminole PD Youth Programs Fund and will help continue educational resources the department uses for the community's youth.

The check was presented to the department on Thursday. To read more about what the program does Seminole PD's Facebook post goes into a bit more detail.

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Watch KCBD NewsChannel 11 On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

KCBD NewsChannel 11 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

KCBD NewsChannel 11 Weather App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • Dow Jones industrials climb above 25,000 for the first time

    Dow Jones industrials climb above 25,000 for the first time

    Thursday, January 4 2018 10:29 AM EST2018-01-04 15:29:31 GMT
    Thursday, January 4 2018 9:26 PM EST2018-01-05 02:26:33 GMT

    The Dow Jones industrial average is trading above 25,000 points for the first time, breaking another 1,000-point milestone.

    The Dow Jones industrial average is trading above 25,000 points for the first time, breaking another 1,000-point milestone.

  • Blizzard rolls up the East Coast, with cold blast to follow

    Blizzard rolls up the East Coast, with cold blast to follow

    Thursday, January 4 2018 1:29 AM EST2018-01-04 06:29:25 GMT
    Thursday, January 4 2018 9:18 PM EST2018-01-05 02:18:28 GMT

    The massive storm has prompted thousands of canceled flights, shuttered schools and businesses and sparked fears of coastal flooding and power outages.

    The massive storm has prompted thousands of canceled flights, shuttered schools and businesses and sparked fears of coastal flooding and power outages.

  • Dawson boys & girls basketball to combine teams

    Thursday, January 4 2018 8:53 PM EST2018-01-05 01:53:06 GMT
    The co-ed 2018 Dawson Dragons team speak to each other after a practice (Source: Pete Christy, KCBD)The co-ed 2018 Dawson Dragons team speak to each other after a practice (Source: Pete Christy, KCBD)

    Located out in Welch, Dawson High School has been dealing with low numbers, there are just 20 students in high school.

    Located out in Welch, Dawson High School has been dealing with low numbers, there are just 20 students in high school.

    •   
Powered by Frankly