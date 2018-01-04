Bier Haus restaurant to replace Gardski's Loft

The episode is known to special counsel Robert Mueller and his team of prosecutors and is likely of interest to them as they look into whether Trump's actions as president amount to improper efforts to obstruct the Russia investigation.
The Trump administration announced Thursday that it was ending an Obama-era policy to tread lightly on enforcing U.S. marijuana laws.
A South Korean official says the two Koreas have agreed to hold their first talks in more than two years next Tuesday.
Authorities are on the scene of an overnight police chase that ended just west of Zenith Avenue around 3:00 Friday morning near the Chisum Travel Center.
The 14-year-old has undergone multiple surgeries, and her mother says she suffered a lot of disfiguring injuries.
