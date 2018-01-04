Bier Haus restaurant to replace Gardski's Loft

Construction is underway on the former Gardski's Loft in preparation for the Bier Haus (Source: KCBD)

An iconic Lubbock building that once housed Gardski's Loft is expected to open its doors as a new restaurant this spring.

Gardski's opened in April of 1976, and after decades of service, closed its doors in 2015. The new owner, Tommy Bonner, said the downtown Lubbock location will re-open as the Bier Haus in mid-March.

With a name like Bier Haus, Bonner said the restaurant will offer a few German dishes and beers in addition to 60 to 80 types of craft beer. Bonner said he is also excited about an award-winning hamburger they are going to offer.

"The hamburgers that are going to be here were actually named hamburger of the year in Texas by Texas Monthly magazine last year," Bonner said.

"That hamburger is called the folc burger and Luis Colon, the chef I partnered with, owned Folc and now owns Bexar Pub, and we are bringing that hamburger to Lubbock," Bonner said.

The folk burger is a brisket burger with pork belly and a fried egg.

"On Sundays, we are going to have a Bloody Mary bar with more fixings than you've ever had a Bloody Mary bar," Bonner said.

In addition to these specialties, Bonner said they plan on keeping a few of the favorites from the Gardski's menu, but he is staying tight-lipped on which ones made the cut.

Bonner is from Marion, Texas, which is outside of San Antonio, and has a background in landscaping and lawn maintenance.

With a passion for the outdoors, Bonner now owns the Shultz Nursery in Marion, and has added the Shultz Biergarten to the property, which offers live music and an outdoor bar.

"We actually have cypress from the Blanco and Wimberley flood that happened a few years ago and we have milled a few Cypress trees from there," Bonner said.

Cypress he plans on transforming into furniture for the Bier Haus.

"The atmosphere here is definitely going to be unique. Every chair, every table , everything that you touch and see is going to be custom hand built by me and a couple of other guys," Bonner said.

Bonner said the patio at Bier Haus will have fire pits and unique seating like swings.

"I've loved Lubbock because of the weather in the summer and I like being out on the patio," Bonner said.

While there will be a few familiar items on the menu, Bonner said the atmosphere will be much different.

"Gardski's was a sit down, fine dining restaurant. This will be more of a casual dining place," Bonner said.

He said guests will order at a bar and then staff will bring guests their food.

"We want to attract the professionals from downtown as well as college students, so we kind of want a blend of everything," he said.

