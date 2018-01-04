Lubbock Sears in the clear from closure

As a way to cut cost and attempt to continue the legacy of its stores Sears Holdings has been forced to shut down Kmarts and Sears stores all across the country.

The closures are set to begin in March and April, the company announced on Thursday. Those who are impacted by the closures will be eligible to receive severance pay and have an opportunity to apply for an open position at other Kmart or Sears stores, according to a company memorandum.

There will only be four Texas stores affected by the closures: A Kmart in Portland, a Sears in Houston, a Sears in Austin and the Sears in Midland. The Midland location is expected to be closed earlier than most and the memo indicates it should be cleared out by early January.

The Sears located inside the South Plains Mall at 6002 Slide Rd. is not expected to close down.

A full list of closures can be found in the document below:





Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Watch KCBD NewsChannel 11 On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

KCBD NewsChannel 11 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

KCBD NewsChannel 11 Weather App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android