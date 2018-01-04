Dawson boys & girls basketball to combine teams

The co-ed 2018 Dawson Dragons team speak to each other after a practice (Source: Pete Christy, KCBD)

Located out in Welch, Dawson High School has been dealing with low numbers, there are just 20 students in high school. With low numbers for both boys and girls basketball, they have decided to combine teams and play the boys district schedule.

Dawson had seven boys for basketball, but two moved out of town. The girls had six for basketball, but two are injured.

Boys Coach Ed Robison says this was the best decision to keep playing basketball.



“We just love basketball and just wanted to keep playing it. We had to forfeit the girls side because the UIL says girls have to play with the boys," Robison said. "Boys can’t play with the girls so the girls are going to join us and play a district schedule.”

Ironically on Tuesday, the Dawson Lady Dragons rallied to beat Buena Vista in overtime to win their all-female finale. Head Coach Tonja Edens says this tough decision was made for the love of the game.

“It’s like I tell the girls, every day we get to play basketball is a good day," Edens said. "They were just wanting to play basketball so the easiest and best decision was to combine and all go at it together.”

Coach Edens says the girls have been shooting the ball better using a boys basketball. Senior Murissa Horton passionately expressed her excitement in getting to merge with the boys and keep playing basketball.

“I’m just thankful. We could have given up completely. I feel like this is going to help me finish up something I have loved since I was in third grade," Horton said. "I still get to come out here and play basketball. I still get to wear Dawson on my jersey. I think that just shows the pride we have in our school.”

Dawson’s new look team opens up District play at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday against Sands in Ackerly.

