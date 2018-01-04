Dawson boys & girls basketball to combine teams

The NFL and the players' union have announced a series of changes to the way possible concussions are handled during games.
Here is Pete with all of your Thursday night high school basketball scores:
Located out in Welch, Dawson High School has been dealing with low numbers, there are just 20 students in high school.
For the second straight season, Texas Tech Women’s Tennis earned its highest Oracle/ITA Division I ranking in school history to open the 2018 season.
The Texas Tech men’s tennis team came away with a No. 24 ranking during the initial Oracle/ITA spring rankings announced Wednesday by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA).
