1 arrested after short pursuit by Lubbock police

The Lubbock Police Department has taken 43-year-old Juan Salinas into custody after he led officers on a police chase through east Lubbock on Thursday.

It was reported officers attempted to pull over Salinas at around 6:20 p.m. near 3200 East Broadway, according to LPD. They had reason to believe the 2007 Ford Mercury Mountaineer Salinas was driving was stolen.

He did not pull over, however, and continued to drive away from police. Salinas then crashed near east 19th Street and Farm Road 1729. It was there he was taken into custody and transported to University Medical Center.

Currently, he is waiting to be cleared from injuries and will later be booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center.

