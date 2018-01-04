LFD called back to address smoke in east Lubbock warehouse

Members of the Lubbock Fire Department address smoke inside the Goetz and Sons cotton warehouse (Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD)

The Lubbock Fire Department has been called out again to address a fire burning inside the Goetz and Sons cotton warehouse in the 1200 block of east 46th Street.

Smoke could be seen coming out of a part of the building again on Thursday evening, however it was not deemed as serious as it was in the days past. One truck stayed on the scene while the others that responded left.

Emergency officials were first called to the warehouse on Tuesday night after a fire was reported sometime around 9:15 p.m. Because the buildings near the warehouse were so close a second alarm was called to be sure the fire did not spread. LFD was able to get the fire under control.

KCBD NewsChannel 11 will update this story as more information becomes available.

RELATED STORY: Two-alarm fire in cotton warehouse still smoldering

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Watch KCBD NewsChannel 11 On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

KCBD NewsChannel 11 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

KCBD NewsChannel 11 Weather App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android