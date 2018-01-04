Brownfield names former Levelland superintendent as its own

The Brownfield News is reporting the Brownfield Independent School Districts school board has chosen Kelly Baggett as its interim superintendent.

Baggett was the former superintendent of Levelland Independent School District for three years. For another 41 years he served as an educator around Texas.

He will begin working with the district next week. KCBD NewsChannel 11 will update this story as more information becomes available.

