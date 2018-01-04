Hoop Madness scores: 1/4

Here is Pete with all of your Thursday night high school basketball scores:
Lubbock Cooper 79
Brownfield 71
Trinity Christian 44
Tascosa 81
Lubbock Christian 37
Midland Christian 67
Frenship 41
Abilene Wylie 60
Lamesa 61
Midland 74
