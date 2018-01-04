Hoop Madness scores: 1/4 - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Hoop Madness scores: 1/4

By Pete Christy, Sports Director
Here is Pete with all of your Thursday night high school basketball scores: 

Lubbock Cooper 79
Brownfield 71

Trinity Christian 44
Tascosa 81

Lubbock Christian 37
Midland Christian 67

Frenship 41
Abilene Wylie 60

Lamesa 61
Midland 74

