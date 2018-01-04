Hoop Madness scores: 1/4

Here is Pete with all of your Thursday night high school basketball scores:

Lubbock Cooper 79

Brownfield 71

Trinity Christian 44

Tascosa 81

Lubbock Christian 37

Midland Christian 67

Frenship 41

Abilene Wylie 60

Lamesa 61

Midland 74

