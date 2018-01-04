South Plains winter weather takes a break

We have some mild temps for the next six days meaning a nice weekend ahead with temps much better than last weekend. There will be some day to day variation in the highs and nighttime lows will remain chilly.

Lubbock will experience a high near 60, dipping slightly Saturday, then back to the 60s on Sunday.

Skies will range from sunny to mostly cloudy Friday through Sunday but it will be dry.

As for the winds they will be light on Friday, at 10-15 mph, slightly stronger on Saturday and then Sunday will be very windy and mild with slightly elevated fire danger. Wind speeds, depending on cloud cover, may gust as high as 35-40 mph.

Moving into next week, the afternoon temps will be mild until Thursday when some winter weather may return to the area.

