Stabbing suspect arrested, woman killed, toddler safe after multi-county chase

Authorities are investigating an overnight police chase that ended around 2:15 a.m. Friday near the Chisum Travel Center on the Slaton Hwy.

According to officials in Bailey County, a 44-year-old Hispanic woman was stabbed in a rural part of the county, about 2 miles west of Muleshoe. A 911 call came into the sheriff's office at 12:05 a.m. The caller said a 46-year-old man stabbed her family member. The caller said the suspect left with the victim and the victim’s 3-year-old child.

The sheriff's office began investigating and searching for the suspect.

At 1:55 a.m. Garza County officials received a call from the Dalby Correctional Facility saying a Hispanic man matching the description of the stabbing suspect assaulted a correctional officer and attempted to steal his weapon.

Garza County then began the chase with the suspect.

The chase ended near the Chisum Travel Center just after 2 a.m.

Officials say the 3-year-old was taken to the hospital as a precaution but is in good condition.

The woman did not survive. Her name has not been released at this time.

46-year-old Lucio Gollo Comacho of Muleshoe was arrested and has been charged with placing a child in imminent danger, evading in a vehicle and resisting arrest. Officials say capital murder and aggravated kidnapping charges are expected. He is being held in the Lubbock County Detention Center where a bond has not been set.

It is not known if the woman died before she was taken from the scene of the stabbing or afterward.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information is revealed.

