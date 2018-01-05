Stabbing suspect arrested, woman killed, toddler safe after multi-county chase

Forecasters predict record-breaking cold air and strong winds from the mid-Atlantic to New England on Friday, with the frigid weather hanging around through the weekend.
The missing Round Rock girls found in Colorado will be placed in foster care, the Austin American-Statesman reports.
The Trump administration announced Thursday that it was ending an Obama-era policy to tread lightly on enforcing U.S. marijuana laws.
The two hardware bugs affect computer processors found in many of the world's personal computers and smartphones.
The Lubbock Police Department is trying to find a suspect who is accused of robbing the Market Street at 3405 50th St. and threatening an employee with a knife.
