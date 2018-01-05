Overnight police chase ends near Zenith Ave, traffic being rerouted

Authorities are on the scene of an overnight police chase that ended just west of Zenith Avenue around 2:15 Friday morning near the Chisum Travel Center.

The initial calls about the chase came in just before 2:00 am.

Right now eastbound traffic is being diverted to Zenith Avenue and westbound traffic is blocked off at MLK Jr. Boulevard. TxDOT is currently monitoring traffic.

EMS was on the scene but has left. The Lubbock County Sheriff's Office is on the scene now.

There's no word on what started the chase, how many people are involved, or if anyone is in custody. KCBD has a crew on the scene and we will continue to update this story with the latest information.

