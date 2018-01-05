Suspect in fatal stabbing, kidnapping accused of assaulting correctional officer at prison

Authorities are investigating an overnight police chase that ended around 2:15 a.m. Friday near the Chisum Travel Center on the Slaton Hwy.

According to officials in Bailey County, a 44-year-old Hispanic woman was stabbed in a rural part of the county, about 2 miles west of Muleshoe. A 911 call came into the sheriff's office at 12:05 a.m. The caller said a 46-year-old man stabbed her family member. The caller said the suspect put the woman and her 3-year-old child in a pickup truck and left the scene.

The sheriff's office began investigating and searching for the suspect.

At 1:55 a.m., Garza County Sheriff’s Office received a report from the Giles W. Dalby Correctional Institution in Post, Texas, saying a man, later identified as Lucio Gollo Camacho, had just assaulted a correctional officer and attempted to take the officer’s weapon.

The suspect was reported to be driving a 2005 Ford pickup truck.

The Garza County Sheriff’s Office found the Ford pickup truck traveling westbound on US 84 and attempted to stop the vehicle. The suspect evaded law enforcement in the vehicle, traveling into Lubbock County.

The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office joined the effort to stop the vehicle. The vehicle finally came to a stop near US 84 and Loop 289 in Lubbock.

The suspect was taken into custody and booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center. The deceased female victim was located in the suspect’s vehicle along with the victim’s uninjured 3-year-old child. The child was released to Texas Child Protective Services. The deceased woman's identity has not been released by officials to the media.

This is an ongoing investigation conducted by the Bailey County Sheriff's Office and the Texas Rangers.

Comacho has been charged with placing a child in imminent danger, evading in a vehicle and resisting arrest. Officials say capital murder and aggravated kidnapping charges are expected. He is being held in the Lubbock County Detention Center where a bond has not been set.

It is not known if the woman died before she was taken from the scene of the stabbing or afterward.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information is revealed.

