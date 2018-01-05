Having trouble viewing this content? Click here to open the Money Matters page in a new window.
The Dow Jones industrial average is trading above 25,000 points for the first time, breaking another 1,000-point milestone.
Saving money is something that tops many to-do lists, especially around the new year. It is one of the most common resolutions every year.
Customers of Capital One bank might think they are seeing double, or in some cases triple, as the same transaction is being subtracted from their accounts multiple times.
Wanna get away? Well here's your chance to save some money on that getaway. Southwest Airlines is offering fares as low as $59 to select destinations.
