Man accused of pulling knife while stealing gummy worms, Starburst held on $50k bond

The Lubbock Police Department arrested 20-year-old Jordan McCarthy, the man accused of pulling a knife on a Market Street employee after attempting to steal items from the store. The arrested was made Friday evening, a little more than two weeks after the incident.

Police were called to the scene on Dec. 20 where they met the victim, a Market Street employee working security, who had the knife pulled on him. The victim told police he was watching the surveillance cameras in the store and noticed McCarthy grabbing items and putting them in his jacket, according to a police report. The report says McCarthy put sour gummy worms and Starburst minis.

McCarthy tried to walk out of the building with the stolen merchandise, but the victim confronted him at the front of the store. He then tried to run through the victim but was pulled to the ground. Both of them fought for a moment and victim had the upper hand in detaining the suspect.

Another employee also saw the two fighting and tried to help out the victim and was able to grab the suspect's arm forcefully.

However, McCarthy pulled out a knife and pointed it at the victim, prompting him and the other employee to back away. He began to walk out of the store but the other employee pushed a shopping cart in front of him to try and stop him from walking away; he left anyway in a black 2007 Ford SUV.

Police were able to find the person the vehicle is registered to and met them at their apartment later on that night. Officers were told by the vehicle's owner they picked up McCarthy before going to the Market Street. When the suspect came back into the vehicle, the owner was told McCarthy was in a fight while in the building and was tackled.

On Jan. 5, McCarthy was found sleeping in a booth inside a Chick-fil-A on Slide Road. Police were called and he was detained. While police were talking to him, he confessed to the felony of aggravated robbery. He told police he went into the United to "steal some candy and lighters." He said the employee approached him and he dropped what he stole, but the employees continued to fight him. He told police he "freaked out when there were multiple" employees and pulled out his pocket knife because he was on the ground. He told police he did not swing the knife at the employees. He said he pulled out the knife and held it up at them.

McCarthy has since been arrested and charged with aggravated robbery and is in the Lubbock County Detention Center. He is being held on a $50,000 bond.

