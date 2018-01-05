Man wanted after pulling knife on Market Street employee in December

The Lubbock Police Department is trying to find a suspect who is accused of robbing the Market Street at 3405 50th St. and threatening an employee with a knife.

Police were called to the scene on Dec. 20 where they met the victim, a Market Street employee working security, who had the knife pulled on him. The victim told police he was watching the surveillance cameras in the store and noticed the suspect grabbing items and putting them in his jacket , according to a police report.

The suspect tried to walk out of the building with the stolen merchandise, but the victim confronted him at the front of the store. The suspect then tried to run through the victim, but was pulled to the ground. Both of them fought for a moment and victim had the upper hand in detaining the suspect.

Another employee also saw the two fighting and tried to help out the victim and was able to grab the suspect's arm forcefully.

However, the suspect pulled out a knife and pointed it at the victim, prompting him and the other employee to back away. The suspect began to walk out of the store but the other employee pushed a shopping cart in front of him to try and stop him from walking away; he left anyway in a black 2007 Ford SUV.

Police were able to find the person the vehicle is registered to, and met them at their apartment later on that night. Officers were told by the vehicle's owner they picked up the suspect before going to the Market Street. When the suspect came back into the vehicle, the owner was told the suspect was in a fight while in the building and was tackled.

No arrests have been made in this case and the investigation is currently ongoing.

The suspect is described as a male in his mid-20s with brown hair, weighing around 170 pounds and standing at 6'01." Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Line at 806-741-1000.

LPD has posted the surveillance footage to various social media. That can be seen here:

Recognize this suspect? He decided to steal candy to satisfy his sweet tooth... but when an employee tried to stop him, he pulled a knife. Now, he'll be charged with aggravated robbery. If you know who this is or have any other info, call Crime Line at 806-741-1000. pic.twitter.com/J0DGJ5pnnS — Lubbock Police Dept. (@LubbockPolice) January 5, 2018

