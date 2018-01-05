Sweet Bran company honors life of Springlake-Earth teen, band with surprise

Sweet Bran, a division of the worldwide corporation Cargill, is joining the Springlake-Earth band in honoring the life of one of its members, Macey Foley, who died tragically in 2016. This recognition of her life has crossed state lines.

You have to go back in Macey's life to age 8 when this all started.

"We were living in Amarillo and she kept seeing the Sweet Bran trucks," Macey's mom Lara Jones said. "She would point them out every time we were in the car. We started joking that they were following her because we only saw them when she was with us."

The fun continued throughout her short life.

"We were just riding around one day and she was like, 'Look it’s a Sweet Bran truck," Friend Faith Conner said. "She said, 'They’re following me'."

This was one of many fond memories friends and family have of Macey. It's one Macey's mom said continued after she died in December of 2016 of an asthma attack.

"I kept seeing Sweet Bran trucks," Jones said. "My whole family, we would say 'Hi, Macey. We see you.' In August I contacted Sweet Bran, just from their website. I sent them an email and asked if they had a t-shirt I could buy and told them the story."

To her surprise, Jones was contacted by a manger of the company from Nebraska. The manager and another employee made the trip to Earth to visit Jones. They left but made another appearance at a football game in September, coordinating with the band to surprise Jones again.

The band was wearing "Hi, Macey" t-shirts, a phrase that was placed on more than 110 trucks across Texas.

"I was just blown away," Jones said. "All I wanted was a t-shirt and they have just done so much. Then, a little bit after Thanksgiving they sent a check, a donation, for the band of $10,000. The company is just amazing. The people are amazing."

The donation came after the band's third place medalist finish at the State Marching Band competition. Friends of Macey say the hard work was in honor of her.

"It's Macey," Karley Jones said. "She made that impact."

Macey's mom said she has received Facebook messages from folks as far away as Iowa and Colorado who have spotted the new and improved trucks.

She says she's grateful Macey's life has impacted something she loved so much, her band.

"It’s amazing," Jones said. "I never thought a little girl from Earth, Texas would make such a big impact on people."

