1 hospitalized after central Lubbock stabbing, suspect at large

Lubbock police are investigating a stabbing that happened in the 1700 block of 18th Street on Friday evening.

Authorities were called sometime before 8 p.m. to the location with reports of one person having been stabbed inside a house. That person was hospitalized and their condition is unknown at this time.

Police are currently looking for a suspect in this case but have not released a description at this moment. The victim is expected to survive.

KCBD NewsChannel 11 will update this story as more information becomes available.

