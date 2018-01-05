Man arrested after central Lubbock stabbing

Lubbock police have arrested 30-year-old Adrian McGaha, the man they believe stabbed another person on Friday evening in central Lubbock.

Authorities were called sometime before 8 p.m. to the location with reports of one person having been stabbed inside a house. That person was hospitalized and their condition is unknown at this time.

Police were searching for McGaha and were able to arrest and book him into the Lubbock County detention Center at around 1 a.m. Saturday morning. He has been charged with aggravated assault, a second-degree felony and possession of marijuana.

He is currently being held on a $25,000 bond.

