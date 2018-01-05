Your weekend outlook

Clouds returned late this afternoon and will play a role in the weekend weather.

Clouds will continue off and on through Sunday evening and will affect the afternoon highs on both Saturday and Sunday. In addition, there will be a slight chance of some light rain Sunday afternoon as a fast moving cold front moves across the south plains.

The latest cold front brings winds from the north to northwest on Sunday with speeds that could gust as high as 30-40 mph during the day on Sunday.

There will be periods of cloudy to partly cloudy skies which will keep temperatures down slightly on the south plains. However, even with the clouds it will be much warmer than last weekend.

The afternoon highs will stay between 55 to 60 degrees both Saturday and Sunday. The nighttime lows will remain very chilly over the weekend into next week.

There is a possibility of some wintry weather by late Thursday and Friday of next week, but too early to say for certain.

