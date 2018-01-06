Suspect wanted after robbing Walmart bank near Marsha Sharp

The Lubbock Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a man who is accused of robbing the First Convenience Bank inside the Walmart Supercenter located at 1911 Marsha Sharp Freeway.

The robbery was called in at around 12:05 p.m. on Saturday. No injuries were reported at the scene but police do believe the suspect may be armed.

Anyone with information is asked to call police immediately at 911.

