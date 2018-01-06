Suspect wanted after robbing Walmart bank near Marsha Sharp

Astronaut John Young, who walked on the moon and later commanded the first space shuttle flight, has died. He was 87.
A woman was killed at around 10 p.m. Friday evening after a train hit her vehicle two miles north of the Terry and Gaines County line near Highway 62 and 385 near Seagraves.
The winner will cash in on the $570 million jackpot.
The Trump administration announced Thursday that it was ending an Obama-era policy to tread lightly on enforcing U.S. marijuana laws.
