22-year-old woman from Seagraves killed in train crash, funeral services announced

A 22-year-old woman from Seagraves was killed at around 10 p.m. Friday evening after a train hit her vehicle two miles north of the Terry and Gaines County line near Highway 62 and 385 near Seagraves.

Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety say Margaret Catharina Redecop was driving northbound on Old Seagraves Road and failed to stop for the eastbound train. Redecop's vehicle hit the right side of one of the tank cars.

Redecop's vehicle was dragged by the train and landed in a ditch on the east side of the roadway. The train derailed and came to a stop.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, January 9, 2018 at 2 p.m. at the Old Colony Mennonite Church with Bishop Peter Thiessen officiating. Burial will follow at the Gaines County Cemetery. All services are under the direction of Boyer Funeral Home of Seminole.

Her obituary says she worked as a school teacher for four years, two years with the Reinlander Mennonite School and two years with the Old Colony School.

