Vehicle strikes train killing 1 in Terry County

A woman was killed at around 10 p.m. Friday evening after a train hit her vehicle two miles north of the Terry and Gaines County line near Highway 62 and 385 near Seagraves.

Details are limited at this time but officials with the Terry County Sheriff's Office were able to confirm the woman was killed. As of now the Department of Public Safety is investigating this case.

KCBD NewsChannel 11 will update this story as more information becomes available.

