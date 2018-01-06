Flying Queens get back on winning track

Hall of Famer Julius Erving fell ill at Friday night's Philadelphia 76ers game and was taken to a hospital.
Maddi Chitsey posted 19 points in the opening half and finished with a career-high 28 points to lead No.3/5 Lubbock Christian University to a 76-42 win over St. Mary’s University in Heartland Conference action Saturday afternoon inside Rip Griffin Center.
Saturday afternoon capped a week-strong performance for Todd Duncan and his Lubbock Christian University men’s basketball team.
Validation has been a common word used by the Red Raiders this season in Big 12 Conference play, and today they got more validation after beating Kansas State 74-58.
Lubbock Christian University head softball coach Daren Hays has finalized his 2018 schedule for the Lady Chaparrals. LCU will open up the season at PlainsCapital Park with five homes games in the Visit Lubbock Softball Classic Feb. 2-4.
