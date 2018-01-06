LCU SOFTBALL: Hays announces 2018 Lady Chap softball schedule

Information provided by Lubbock Christian University athletics

LUBBOCK, Texas (January 2, 2017) – Lubbock Christian University head softball coach Daren Hays has finalized his 2018 schedule for the Lady Chaparrals. LCU will open up the season at PlainsCapital Park with five homes games in the Visit Lubbock Softball Classic Feb. 2-4.

Hays has marked 53 games on the docket beginning with three tournaments at the top of the schedule. The Lady Chaps will follow up the Visit Lubbock Softball Classic with five games at the North Texas Softball Bash Feb. 9-11 in Grand Prairie, Texas. LCU wrap up regular season tournament play Feb. 16-18 with five games at the Cactus Classic in Tucson, Ariz.

Lubbock Christian, a member of the Heartland Conference, will open their conference schedule hosting St. Edward’s University Feb. 20 in a double header beginning at 2 p.m. The Lady Chaparrals will play 30 regular season Heartland Conference matches, ending with a three-game series at home against Texas A&M International April 27-28. There will be 15 double header dates (30 games), 12 of which will be against Heartland opponents. Hays and his squad will play 23 games at home and 30 contests on the road over the course of the regular season.



The Lady Chaparrals enter the season as the two-time reigning Heartland Conference Tournament Champions. In both title runs, they defeated St. Mary’s in the championship round to hoist the trophy. Hays and his squad will look to enter the Heartland Conference Tournament May 3-5 to pursue the three-peat. The conference tournament will be hosted by the Heartland’s highest-ranking seed at the conclusion of the regular season.



LCU finished the 2017 campaign with a 40-19 overall record and a 14-7 record in Heartland play. The Lady Chaps closed out the year qualifying for the South Central Regional Tournament as the No. 8-seed.