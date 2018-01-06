Leach rep to call news conference to announce lawsuit against Texas Tech

A lawsuit is set set to be filed on Monday that accuses Texas Tech of withholding public records regarding the firing of former Football Coach Mike Leach in 2009.

The lawsuit is to be officially announced during a news conference at 10 a.m. in the law office of Lynn, Pinker, Cox & Hurst, located at 2100 Ross Ave. in Dallas.

Wayne Dolcefino, the president of his Houston-based communications firm Dolcefino Consulting, will be consulted by attorneys Michael K. Hurst of Lynn, Pinker, Cox & Hurst and Julie Pettit of the Pettit Law Firm.

This lawsuit will allege Tech has been holding communication information in regards to the firing of Leach, according to a Dolcefino Consulting news release.

“The public—including students, alumni, and taxpaying citizens—have a legal right to see the emails and investigative notes surrounding Coach Leach’s improper termination,” Pettit said in the release.

The firms will attempt to acquire public information from Lubbock County, where the records should be located. Leach, Dolcefino and the consulting firms believe, according to the release, there is evidence that shows Tech fired Leach without a promised investigation and manipulated both the firing and sworn affidavits of employees.

It is also in the news release Dolcefino states Tech has refused to release phone records with Tech's Board of Regents, details of football team expenditures and emails between Tech Chancellor Emeritus Kent Hance and former Tech Foundation official Kelly Overly.

“This case represents an example of abuse of power entrusted to Texas Tech as a governmental body, and about demanding accountability," Hurst said in the release.

To read the full news release click here: Texas Tech sued for Leach records

