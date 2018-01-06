TRAFFIC ALERT: South Loop down to 1 lane after crash - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

TRAFFIC ALERT: South Loop down to 1 lane after crash

By Michael Cantu, Digital Content Producer
Emergency officials respond to a crash on South Loop 289 (Souce: Jenna Siffringer, KCBD) Emergency officials respond to a crash on South Loop 289 (Souce: Jenna Siffringer, KCBD)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash between two cars on South Loop 289 in front of the IHOP at 3911 S Loop 289.

There are no reported injuries at the scene, however, traffic has been reduced down to one lane in the east-bound lanes of the Loop.

KCBD NewsChannel 11 will update this story as traffic begins to clear.

