TRAFFIC ALERT: South Loop down to 1 lane after crash

Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash between two cars on South Loop 289 in front of the IHOP at 3911 S Loop 289.

There are no reported injuries at the scene, however, traffic has been reduced down to one lane in the east-bound lanes of the Loop.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Police on scene of crash of eastbound S Loop 289 near Quaker Ave in front of Jason’s Deli. Traffic is down to one lane. From what I can see it’s moving very slowly, backed up past the Slide Rd exit. Avoid the area if possible. pic.twitter.com/ZHw7qIz9mI — Jenna Siffringer (@jennasiff_KCBD) January 6, 2018

KCBD NewsChannel 11 will update this story as traffic begins to clear.

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Watch KCBD NewsChannel 11 On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

KCBD NewsChannel 11 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

KCBD NewsChannel 11 Weather App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android