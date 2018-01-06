RAIDERZONE: Tech tops Kansas State 58-74, now 14-1 overall

Validation has been a common word used by the Red Raiders this season in Big 12 Conference play, and today they got more validation after beating Kansas State 74-58.

In the game, senior guard Keenan Evans led the Red Raiders in scoring with 27-points.

Every Texas Tech player that stepped on the court in today’s game, scored at least once.

Plus, the Red Raiders out rebounded the Wildcats by 10, and knocked down 76.9-percent of their free throw opportunities.

Up next the #18 Red Raiders hit the road to take on # 7 Oklahoma on Tuesday at 6 p.m., fans can watch the game on ESPNU.

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Watch KCBD NewsChannel 11 On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

KCBD NewsChannel 11 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

KCBD NewsChannel 11 Weather App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android