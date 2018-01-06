LCU WOMEN'S BASKETBALL: Chitsey registers career high 28 points to help place LCU atop Heartland Standings

Information provided by Lubbock Christian University athletics

LUBBOCK, Texas (January 6, 2018) – Maddi Chitsey posted 19 points in the opening half and finished with a career-high 28 points to lead No.3/5 Lubbock Christian University to a 76-42 win over St. Mary’s University in Heartland Conference action Saturday afternoon inside Rip Griffin Center. The season high eight-game win streak has LCU with a 43-game home win streak and extends their conference home win streak to 45 games (38-0 all-time in Heartland Conference home games).



Chitsey helped LCU score the first six points of the game, as part of an 8-0 run to start the game. StMU had a trio of turnovers and a pair of missed shots before Arysia Porter ended the LCU run with StMU’s first points of the game with a field goal 2:52 into the game. LCU built a 13-2 lead (Chitsey with eight of the points) before StMU went on a 10-0 run spanning 3:49 off a 4-of-6 shooting performance by the Rattlers, which cut LCU’s lead to 13-12. Tess Bruffey, who had her first five points of the game from the line, mde a pair of free-throws to give LCU a 15-12 lead at the close of the quarter.



Bruffey’s free-throws turned into a 15-0 LCU run (opened the second quarter with 13-0 run), as LCU went a span of 6:31 on the run with seven of the points coming from a trio of field goals from Chitsey. LCU outscored StMU 24-6 in the second quarter off 10-of-15 (66.7%) shooting from the field to provide the Lady Chaps with a 39-18 lead. Chitsey’s 19 points in the opening half came off an 8-of-10 shooting performance. LCU forced StMU in 13 turnovers in the first half, leading to a 15-2 scoring advantage in points off turnovers.



LCU continued to generate offense in the third quarter, opening the second half on a 13-2 run. Chitsey remained hot as well, scoring nine points in the quarter. Kailin Davis, with seven points in the quarter knocked down a layup with 50 seconds remaining in the quarter to give LCU 62-57 lead, which they took into the fourth quarter as their largest lead of the game.



The two squads combined to go the opening 4:25 of the fourth quarter without a field goal. StMU, going the opening five shot attempts of the quarter without a basket, ended a streak of eight consecutive misses with a jumper from Audrey Wandji for the quarter’s first made field goal. LCU, mixing in their reserves much of the quarter, also missed their first five shot attempts. LCU went a span of 7:28 without a field goal, and it ended on a three-pointer by Ashton Duncan with 3:22 remaining. LCU made three field goals in the quarter and two were three-pointers by Duncan.



Chitsey, who did not play in the fourth quarter, finished with 28 points in 19 minutes of play off 10-of-13 shooting. She was also 7-of-8 from the free-throw line and produced four blocks. The 28-point performance is the highest single-game point performance by a Lady Chap this season. Bruffey was the game’s only other player in double figures, posting 12 points. Bruffey and Chitsey each co-led the game with nine rebounds. LCU, shooting 48% (24/50) from the field, produced an assist on 18 of their 24 field goals (75%).



LCU improved to 14-1 on the season and they are 3-0 in conference play. With Arkansas – Fort Smith defeating Newman in overtime Saturday, LCU is in sole possession of first place in the conference. They also improved to 12-3 all-time against StMU (7-9 overall and 1-2 in conference). The 34-point win margin by LCU was their largest ever over StMU.



TURNING POINT

LCU went a stretch from the middle quarters shooting 68% (17/25) from the field and outscoring StMU 47-15 in the sequence. LCU’s 15-0 run, which started with 1:41 remaining in the first quarter, turned out to be too much to overcome for the Rattlers. StMU missed seven consecutive shot attempts (missed their first seven attempts of the second quarter) while LCU went on their scoring binge during the middle quarters. The Rattlers had a 3-of-18 (16.7%) shooting sequence, which was part of a 4-of-23 (17.3%) span during the middle quarters.



INSIDE THE NUMBERS

For a second consecutive game, LCU had a strong rebound performance. Coming off a season best +18 in rebounding margin Thursday against Texas A&M International, LCU topped the mark Saturday with a +19 mark. They out-rebounded StMU 42-23 for their highest rebound margin since a +19 against TAMI on Feb. 2, 2017. LCU’s 42 rebounds was the most against the Rattlers since LCU joined the Heartland (11 meetings involved). The Lady Chaps produced nine offensive boards and it led to a 15-5 scoring advantage in second chance scoring (They were coming off a 17-7 advantage in the category from Thursday). LCU allowed 23 rebounds Saturday and 21 Thursday. Prior to Thursday, the last time LCU had held a team to less than 25 rebounds was Jan. 28, 2016, holding Oklahoma Panhandle State to 21 rebounds.



WHAT’S NEXT

The Lady Chaps make a quick trip to Claremore, Okla. Wednesday evening for a 5:30 p.m. tip against Rogers State University. The contest is LCU’s first road conference game of the season.