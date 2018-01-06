LCU MEN'S BASKETBALL: Another strong defensive effort caps solid week for Chaps

LUBBOCK, Texas (January 6, 2018) – Saturday afternoon capped a week-strong performance for Todd Duncan and his Lubbock Christian University men’s basketball team. The Chaparrals held St. Mary’s University to 17 points in the first half en route to an 80-49 Heartland Conference win inside Rip Griffin Center. Isaac Asrat marked a game-high 17 points, while Brennen Fowler notched his fifth double-double of the season on 14 points and 13 rebounds.



LCU jumped out early with Fowler and Asrat combining for the Chap’s first five buckets to take an 11-8 lead over the Rattlers, inside the opening eight minutes. Marcos Schuster struck next with a three-pointer, sparking a 15-2 LCU scoring run to take a 26-10 lead with 5:17 remaining in the half. St. Mary’s would be held to seven points over the remainder of the half, while LCU finished the period shooting 6-of-8 to take a 43-17 lead heading into the locker room.



Lubbock Christian held the St. Mary’s offense to 25.9% (7-of-27) shooting in the opening period. Asrat led the Chaps at the break with all 17 of his points for the game on four three-pointers and 6-of-9 shooting. Fowler wasted no time with his double-double, picking up 10 points and 10 rebounds in the half. The LCU offense knocked down a staggering 53.3% (16-of-30) shooting performance in the opening 20 minutes.



The Chaparrals didn’t let off the gas after the intermission and quickly extended their lead to 29 points, 53-24, after a layup by Fowler at the 15:43 mark. Things got worse for St. Mary’s three minutes later, as Freddie Williams was charged with a technical foul that led to four consecutive free throw makes from LCU’s Ja’Qualyn Gilbreath. Rashaan Proctor provided the stamp for Lubbock Christian on an old-fashioned three-point play, putting the Chaps up 80-44 with 1:09 left on the clock. Though the Rattlers scored five more points before the buzzer, LCU was able to cruise to an 80-49 final score.



Lubbock Christian followed up their first half with a 59.1% (13-of-22) field goal average in the second period. For the game, the Chaparral squad tabbed a 55.8% (29-of-52) shooting performance. Gilbreath (13 points) joined Asrat and Fowler as the lone LCU players in double-scoring figures. Asrat knocked down four of Lubbock Christian’s nine triples for the day, leading the Chaparrals to a 50% three-point average.



Lubbock Christian moves to 6-9 on the season and 2-2 in Heartland Conference play following the win. Their success over the Rattlers also creates a two-game winning streak.



INSIDE THE NUMBERS

The Chaps not only had an offensive outburst Saturday afternoon, but also enforced their defense holding St. Mary’s to 49 points for the day. LCU’s strong defensive play marks the second consecutive game where they have held an opponent under 50 points. Lubbock Christian limited Texas A&M International to 43 points Thursday night in a 66-43 victory over the Dustdevils.



WHAT’S NEXT

LCU will now turn their attention to Rogers State University for a Heartland Conference bout against the Hillcats. Tipoff is set for Wednesday, Jan. 10 at 7:30 p.m. inside the Expo Center in Claremore, Okla.