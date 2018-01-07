Classes resume for Lubbock ISD students, staff on Monday, Jan. 8

Provided by Lubbock ISD

Lubbock ISD students and staff will begin the second semester with a regular class schedule on Monday, Jan. 8.

2018-2019 Academic Calendar

Monday, January 8 – Voting on the preferred academic calendar for 2018-2019 is currently open and will close on Monday, January 8. The survey is available on the Lubbock ISD website. The results will be used to inform the Board of Trustees of participant preferences prior to approval of the final calendar at the January 25, 2018 board meeting.

Transfer Information

Wednesday, January 10 – Friday, January 26 - Transfer applications will be accepted online only for the upcoming 2018-2019 school year. The submission window will open on January 10 at 8 a.m. and close on January 26 at 5 p.m.

Both open campus transfer and magnet/specialty transfer applications will be submitted online. Every campus has computers available for parents to use to complete the transfer application.

Parents are encouraged to visit www.LubbockISD.org/transfers to find important information regarding transfer guidelines as well as a how-to document with step-by-step instructions regarding the online transfer application process.