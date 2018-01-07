REMINDER: Monday, Jan. 8 is staff development/student holiday at Frenship ISD

Trump bemoans 'very weak' libel laws after the book 'Fire and Fury' prompts the president to call himself a 'very stable genius'.

An ESPN executive says the network has been in contact with the White House about interviewing President Donald Trump during the College Football Playoff championship game Monday night, but indications are it will not happen.

British Prime Minister Theresa May has dismissed concerns about Donald Trump's mental fitness, saying the U.S. president acts in what he sees as the best interests of his country.