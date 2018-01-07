REMINDER: Monday, Jan. 8 is staff development/student holiday at Frenship ISD

Sunday, January 7 2018 6:28 PM EST2018-01-07 23:28:08 GMT
An ESPN executive says the network has been in contact with the White House about interviewing President Donald Trump during the College Football Playoff championship game Monday night, but indications are it will not happen.
Talk-show host, actress, producer and humanitarian Oprah Winfrey accepted the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Golden Globes on Sunday with a speech referencing the civil rights movement as well as the Me Too movement.
