REMINDER: Monday, Jan. 8 is staff development/student holiday at - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

REMINDER: Monday, Jan. 8 is staff development/student holiday at Frenship ISD

Source: Frenship ISD Source: Frenship ISD

Monday, January 8 is a Staff Development Day and student holiday for Frenship ISD. Classes resume at all campuses on Tuesday, January 9.

