I Beat Pete: Basketball Golf vs. Lubbock Girls Basketball

The first challenge of 2018 is basketball golf against Lubbock Girls Basketball

In Basketball Golf, there are nine shots all over the court. You take a shot. If you make it, you card a 1. If you miss, you run and get the rebound and take your second shot from there. You keep going until you make it.

Lubbock Girls Basketball has sign-ups for the upcoming season starting Jan. 9 at Cardinal's from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. For more information and other signup times, visit LubbockGirlsBasketball.com.

Lubbock Girls Basketball has over 230 players every year. They run leagues from 1st to 12th grade spread out over five divisions.

Happy New Year!

