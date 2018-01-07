I Beat Pete: Basketball Golf vs. Lubbock Girls Basketball

The first challenge of 2018 is basketball golf against Lubbock Girls Basketball
In Basketball Golf, there are nine shots all over the court. You take a shot. If you make it, you card a 1. If you miss, you run and get the rebound and take your second shot from there. You keep going until you make it.
Lubbock Girls Basketball has sign-ups for the upcoming season starting Jan. 9 at Cardinal's from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. For more information and other signup times, visit LubbockGirlsBasketball.com.
Lubbock Girls Basketball has over 230 players every year. They run leagues from 1st to 12th grade spread out over five divisions.
If you have a challenge for this year, please email me at ibeatpete@kcbd.com
We get booked up quick so if you have a time-sensitive event to promote, please email sooner than later.
Happy New Year!
