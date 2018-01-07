Crews battle fire near Cotton Center Co-Op Gin - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Crews battle fire near Cotton Center Co-Op Gin

By Kase Wilbanks, Reporter
Connect
Cotton Center Co-Op Gin (Source: Eli Fierro, KCBD) Cotton Center Co-Op Gin (Source: Eli Fierro, KCBD)
Cotton Center Co-Op Gin (Source: Eli Fierro, KCBD) Cotton Center Co-Op Gin (Source: Eli Fierro, KCBD)
COTTON CENTER, TX (KCBD) -

A fire at the Cotton Center Co-Op Gin is still smoldering Sunday night after crews battled a blaze in the afternoon.

Multiple fire departments responded to the fire. TxDOT came out to block traffic as smoke created low visibility on FM 37.

The main building was not damaged by the fire.

It's unclear now what started the fire near the building or what exactly was burning.

There have been no injuries reported.

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • Bannon tries to make amends as aides defend Trump's fitness

    Bannon tries to make amends as aides defend Trump's fitness

    Sunday, January 7 2018 2:47 AM EST2018-01-07 07:47:54 GMT
    Monday, January 8 2018 1:21 AM EST2018-01-08 06:21:40 GMT

    Trump bemoans 'very weak' libel laws after the book 'Fire and Fury' prompts the president to call himself a 'very stable genius'.

    Trump bemoans 'very weak' libel laws after the book 'Fire and Fury' prompts the president to call himself a 'very stable genius'.

  • ESPN says Trump interview during CFP title game unlikely

    ESPN says Trump interview during CFP title game unlikely

    Sunday, January 7 2018 6:28 PM EST2018-01-07 23:28:08 GMT
    Monday, January 8 2018 1:21 AM EST2018-01-08 06:21:21 GMT

    An ESPN executive says the network has been in contact with the White House about interviewing President Donald Trump during the College Football Playoff championship game Monday night, but indications are it will...

    An ESPN executive says the network has been in contact with the White House about interviewing President Donald Trump during the College Football Playoff championship game Monday night, but indications are it will not happen.

  • UK's May says she has no concerns about Trump's mental state

    UK's May says she has no concerns about Trump's mental state

    Sunday, January 7 2018 8:17 AM EST2018-01-07 13:17:52 GMT
    Monday, January 8 2018 1:21 AM EST2018-01-08 06:21:19 GMT
    British Prime Minister Theresa May has dismissed concerns about Donald Trump's mental fitness, saying the U.S. president acts in what he sees as the best interests of his country.
    British Prime Minister Theresa May has dismissed concerns about Donald Trump's mental fitness, saying the U.S. president acts in what he sees as the best interests of his country.
    •   
Powered by Frankly