Crews battle fire near Cotton Center Co-Op Gin

A fire at the Cotton Center Co-Op Gin is still smoldering Sunday night after crews battled a blaze in the afternoon.

Multiple fire departments responded to the fire. TxDOT came out to block traffic as smoke created low visibility on FM 37.

The main building was not damaged by the fire.

It's unclear now what started the fire near the building or what exactly was burning.

There have been no injuries reported.

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.