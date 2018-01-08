Hoop Madness Team of the Week: Denver City Fillies - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Hoop Madness Team of the Week: Denver City Fillies

Denver City Fillies (Source: KCBD Photo) Denver City Fillies (Source: KCBD Photo)
DENVER CITY, TX (KCBD) -

The first Hoop Madness Team of the Week is the Denver City Fillies. 

On Friday night, the Fillies knocked off #1 Levelland by a final of 48-36. 

Tune into KCBD Sports Xtra every Sunday Night, as we continue Hoop Madness Team of the Week. 

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly