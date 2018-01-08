Texas Tech basketball ranks 8 in AP Top 25 Poll

Texas Tech basketball moves up 10 spots to be ranked #8 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll this week. They are in the top 10 for the first time since March 1996. This comes after big wins over Kansas and Kansas State.

Texas Tech is 14-1 overall and 3-0 in the Big 12.

They have led start to finish in all their conference games, including last week’s win over then #10 Kansas. The Red Raiders first ever win in Allen Fieldhouse.

This week is another humongous hoop schedule for the Red Raiders. They visit #9 12-2 Oklahoma Tuesday at 6 p.m. The game will be televised on ESPNU. Then Saturday, Texas Tech is back home to host #2 14-1 West Virginia at 1 p.m.

West Virginia climbed four spots to No. 2. This is the Mountaineers' highest ranking since December 1959 in Jerry West's senior season.

