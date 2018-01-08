Consulting firm files lawsuit against Texas Tech for Leach records

A Dallas law firm filed a lawsuit on behalf of Dolcefino Communications against Texas Tech University. The firm announced the news in Dallas this morning, accusing Texas Tech of withholding public records related to the firing of former head football coach Mike Leach.

The firm says those records include communications of the board of regents and former Chancellor Kent Hance.

The University fired Leach in 2009 after allegations of mistreating players.

Leach claims that he is still owed $2.4 million for his final season at Texas Tech.

The Dolcefino Consulting firm, which Leach hired to investigate his firing, says it uncovered questions about prepared affidavits to justify the firing - a questionable bonus for Hance, and documents showing regents were misinformed about the depth of fans' protests after Leach's firing.

See the full lawsuit below.

