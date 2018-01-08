Consulting firm files lawsuit against Texas Tech for Leach records

A Dallas law firm filed a lawsuit on behalf of Dolcefino Communications against Texas Tech University. The firm announced the news in Dallas this morning, accusing Texas Tech of withholding public records related to the firing of former head football coach Mike Leach.
A Dallas law firm filed a lawsuit on behalf of Dolcefino Communications against Texas Tech University. The firm announced the news in Dallas this morning, accusing Texas Tech of withholding public records related to the firing of former head football coach Mike Leach.
Texas Tech basketball moves up 10 spots to be ranked #8 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll this week. They are in the top 10 for the first time since March 1996.
Texas Tech basketball moves up 10 spots to be ranked #8 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll this week. They are in the top 10 for the first time since March 1996.
The price of admission for the College Football Playoff National Championship game between Georgia and Alabama is averaging more than $2,400 a seat.
The price of admission for the College Football Playoff National Championship game between Georgia and Alabama is averaging more than $2,400 a seat.
No matter who wins tonight, the Southeastern Conference will win another national championship in college football. No. 3 Georgia and No. 4 Alabama just need to determine who gets to take home the trophy.
No matter who wins tonight, the Southeastern Conference will win another national championship in college football. No. 3 Georgia and No. 4 Alabama just need to determine who gets to take home the trophy.
The first Hoop Madness Team of the Week is the Denver City Fillies.
The first Hoop Madness Team of the Week is the Denver City Fillies.