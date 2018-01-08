Sheriff's Office searching for person of interest after vandalism at Lubbock County Courthouse

The Lubbock Sheriff's Office is searching for a person of interest in an incident of overnight vandalism at the Lubbock County Courthouse.

If happened on or about Dec. 17, 2017.

The subject is described as a white male, approximately 5’9’’- 6’4’’ tall, 170-200lbs., with dark close cropped hair, possibly a Mohawk, and possibly a mustache. At the time this image was taken, this subject is wearing a dark shirt and shoes/boots and blue jeans. He has what appears to be a backpack slung over his shoulder and looks to be holding a cigarette in his right hand.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Line at 806-741-1000. The call will remain anonymous.

