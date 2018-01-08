Police: Man crushed by oil rig counterweights while attempting to steal copper

Officials with the Seminole Police Department have not released the identity of the man who was crushed by an oil rig counterweight this weekend.

According to Chief Bernie Kraft, police were called Sunday evening about a body near a pump jack in the draw north of S.W. Ave. B, between S.W. Ave. B and Hwy. 180.

During the investigation, officers revealed the 49-year-old man cut the lock to the fenced-in area near the pump jack. Officials believe he was trying to cut copper wires near the counterweights. They believe the man was killed either Friday night or Saturday morning.

An autopsy was ordered.

Police say next of kin has not been notified.

