Gaines Co. Sheriff: Man firing rifle at houses arrested after 2 hour standoff

Deputies with the Gaines County Sheriff's Office say they received a call around 8 a.m. Saturday about a man shooting a rifle at houses near County Road 209.

Deputies responded and found 44-year-old Francisco "Frank" Goertzen walking around, carrying a rifle. The deputy told Goertzen to drop the weapon and get on the ground. He complied.

As the deputy was holding Goertzen at gunpoint, waiting for backup, Goertzen jumped up and ran, running inside of his house. He barricaded himself inside.

The Gaines County Sheriff's Department, Seminole Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety and Texas Game Warden all responded to assist.

After a two hour standoff, officials breached the front door and found Goertzen hiding in his attic.

Goertzen was not injured, but a deputy was treated for injuries to his hand.

Goertzen was taken to Gaines County Jail and charged with a third-degree felony for deadly conduct and a class A misdemeanor for evading arrest or detention. He is being held on a combined bond of $32,500.

